TDP MPs protested even after Rajya Sabha adjourned, marshalled out

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs were marshalled out of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday night after they refused to end their protest over the demand for 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh, even after the House was adjourned for the day.





Thereafter, enraged TDP parliamentarian C.M. Ramesh told media that they were forcefully dragged out of the upper house by the marshalls.





"This is an insult to people of Andhra Pradesh. We are fighting on behalf of people. Our protests will further intensify until promises made to Andhra Pradesh are fulfilled," he added.



Earlier in the day, the marshalls requested the MPs to vacate the House, but the latter refused to leave under any circumstances until their demands were met.

Two TDP MPs, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Awanti Srinivas also took ill in the process and had to be taken to a hospital.

On March 16, the Andhra ruling party reached a deadlock with BJP-ruled Centre over its demand of special status to the state and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre. Since then, the TDP MPs have been protesting in the Parliament over the issue.