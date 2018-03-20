TDP MPs should not dilute fight in Parliament: Chandrababu Naidu

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs should not dilute their fight against the Centre for the Special status to Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament.

"We should not dilute our fight. The public interest is our priority. We will not compromise on the matter of our rights. There is a possibility that the union government will let some other parties create din and adjourn the House sine die," Naidu said while addressing the party MPs via through teleconferencing in the evening.

"The support we're getting from other parties indicate the sympathy from all corners of the country for the state, for the injustice, it is facing. The MPs should continue with the same spirit. You have the support of 5 crore people of the state," Naidu said. The Chief Minister further asserted that all the TDP MPs must attend the Parliament. "All the TDP MPs must be present in the Parliament. See that MPs of other parties also attend the House and that other parties also give notices of No Confidence Motion," Naidu added. Earlier in the day, the Parliament secretariat received three notices on a no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Two was received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from YSR Congress Party. Following a continuous uproar over the demand of 'No confidence motion' in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday. The no-confidence motion, however, was not introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till Tuesday after TDP and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs created an uproar over special status to Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery dispute. (ANI)