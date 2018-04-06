TDP MPs to meet President if Parliament adjourns sine die: Naidu

[Andhra Pradesh] [India], Apr. 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said TDP MPs must meet President Ram Nath Kovind if the Parliament is adjourned sine die.

According to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running away from providing special category status to Andhra Pradesh by repeatedly adjourning the House for the last many days.

Naidu in a teleconference with party MPs also said the BJP was practising divide and rule method and the party would soon be out of power in the country if it continues doing this.

He said the people of Andhra were already against the BJP and the day was not far when the BJP would not be accepted in the entire country. The TDP chief said the party must further intensify its fight for the special status promised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2014 general election because Friday was the last day of the parliament session. He said the TDP must fight for justice to five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, adding he would not step back until assurances made in the Rajya Sabha, including special category status and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, were fulfilled. Talking about YSR Congress MPs' absence for the opposition's human chain protest in the Parliament premises on Thursday, the Chief Minister said this was another example of YSR Congress Party's collusion politics. "People are observing YSRCP's dramas. People will teach them a lesson. In the past, some natives used to collude with the British. In the same way, YSRCP is now colluding with the Centre," he told the party members. He further questioned as to why only five Lok Sabha MPs of YSRCP were resigning and not the two Rajya Sabha MPs.(ANI)