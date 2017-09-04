TDP organises workshop to review, analyse its victory in Nandyal, Kakinada elections

[India], Sept. 4 (ANI): The ruling- Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh on Monday organised a workshop to review and analyse its recent twin victories in Nandyal Assembly and Kakinada Municipal Corporation.

The workshop was organized, as the party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted to record the successive victories of the elections, as a model to be followed for greater victory in 2019 Assembly Election.

A meeting was also organized for all the party leaders, who actively took part in the campaign for Nandyal and Kakinada, at a private resort at Mangalagiri town in Amaravati region.

The victorious leaders of the two places shared their experiences of their interaction with the public during the time of campaign. Their feedback will be recorded as 'yellow books' and be used in 2019 Assembly election. (ANI)