TDP pays tribute to NT Ramarao on his birth anniversary

The annual conclave 'Mahanadu' of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid tribute to party founder NT Ramarao on his birth anniversary.

Several resolutions were discussed in the second day of the conclave and TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also shared his insights on the resolution.

TDP leaders from Telangana discussed four resolutions- pending projects and redesigning of projects, TRS Government failure in fulfilling poll promises, unemployment problem and industries' shut down and budget allocations.

During the conclave, issues like the completion of the Polaravaram project before 2019, agrarian issues, interlinking of rivers, better irrigation facilities were discussed. Rural development, eradication of poverty, construction of houses and minimum income of Rs 10,000 per month to every BPL family, apart from women empowerment and welfare schemes for the minority were also discussed. Meanwhile, Telangana TDP president L Ramana announced expulsion of one senior leader Motkupalli Narsinhulu who had been expressing dissatisfaction since almost six months and made remarks against state Chief Minister at Hyderabad. (ANI)