TDP quits NDA coalition; to move no-confidence motion

Hyderabad: N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party has finally pulled out from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government.

The TDP has been protesting in and outside Parliament for a special package for Andhra Pradesh. Its MPs have been consistently disrupting proceedings in Parliament since the beginning of the ongoing Budget session.

Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance.

On Thursday, Naidu said that his party would support any no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre in the interest of Andhra Pradesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meted out 'injustice' to the state. Naidu stated this in the state assembly hours after YSR Congress, TDP's rival in the state, gave notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu stated this in the state assembly hours after YSR Congress, TDP's rival in the state, gave notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.