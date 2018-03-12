TDP Rajya Sabha candidates file nomination

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha elections, CM Ramesh and K Raveendra Kumar, filed their nomination on Monday.

Before filing their nominations to the Returning Officer (RO) Satyanarayana, they also met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the biennial elections, there are three seats in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has fielded two candidates and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) fielded one candidate, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

With no competition, the election result may become unanimous. The elections for 58 Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled to take place on March 23. For Rajya Sabha, elections are conducted every second year after one-third of its members retire. (ANI)