TDP renews demand for Special category status

[Andhra Pradesh], Feb 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is now demanding special category status in order to get hand holding for Andhra Pradesh suffering revenue deficit post bifurcation.

This is drawing severe criticism from opposition parties. They allege TDP had compromised with the centre and then accepted a vague special package which doesn't have any legal sanctity.

However, the TDP is changing its stand to save its face from public anger.

Responding to those allegations, TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra said that the NDA government had said that there will be no special status after 2017, but now the center extended special status to some states, adding "That's why we are now demanding for the same."

"Our fight with BJP is not a political one, but for the interest of the state. Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is playing dramas on the name of no-confidence motion. It will only be the last resort in worst case scenario. If such situation comes, we won't hesitate for such motion," he added. Keeping an eye on fast approaching State assembly election, demand for Special Category Status has renewed in Andhra Pradesh, where political parties are laying special emphasis on the issue to fulfil their vested interests. (ANI)