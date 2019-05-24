TDP requests EC to ensure YSRCP doesn't disturb counting process

[India], May 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure the YSRCP doesn't disturb the counting of Lok Sabha and Assembly votes in the state on May 23.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Monday, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has sought adequate security in the counting premises to ensure the "YSRCP members do not disturb the counting process" in the state.

Accusing YSRCP of mischievous game plan like the deletion of genuine voters of TDP by filing applications in bulk in the name of unknown persons from places like Pune and Kolkata, Kumar wrote: "We request the Election Commission to provide adequate security in the counting premises to ensure the YSRCP doesn't disturb the counting process."

The letter further states: "As the political parties are not allowed to carry food inside the counting hall premises, necessary arrangements have to be made by the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) to provide food and water to the counting agents also along with other counting personnel...Therefore, instructions may be issued to all ROs to provide food and drinking water to the counting agents during the period of counting." The TDP leader also requested the EC "to issue instructions to the concerned officials to permit the counting agents to carry Form 17C Part-I /account of votes recorded, Form 17C part-II / scrolling sheet for recording the votes counted and required white papers and pen to make any representation on the counting issues." The counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held on April 11 will take place on May 23. (ANI)