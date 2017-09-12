TDP starts door-to-door campaigning in Vijayawada

[India], Sept 12 (ANI): The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) conducted its door-to-door campaigning in Vijayawada's West Constituency on Monday.

Talking about the campaign, MLA of Vijayawada West Constituency Jaleel Khan told ANI that "today, we visited houses, met people, and enquired about their issues. We have resolved many of the issues".

He said that the state of Andhra Pradesh saw massive development after N Chandrubabu Naidu took office as the Chief Minister in 2014, and attributed it to the CM's experience, vision, and diligence.

Praising CM Naidu's work in these three years, he said that the government has successfully worked towards development of the state regarding poverty alleviation, and infrastructure development.

"State is developing steadily because Chandrababu Naidu has experience, vision, and strength to work hard," said the TDP MLA.

He also said that all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh have witnessed massive development after division (of Andhra Pradesh), and Naidu taking charge as the Chief Minister.

"To say that anyone else could have been able to do the work is out of question," he added.

"Farmers are happy, students are happy, workers are happy and women are happy. No opposition party has been able to challenge our three years of work," Khan continued.

TDP's Youth City President D. Avinash also participated in the campaign.

"Our effort is to spread the word of CM Naidu's work in every house, beginning from today," he told ANI.

On September 5, Naidu addressed a state-level workshop of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to discuss its strategy for the upcoming 2019 Assembly polls.

"We have to get ready for 2019. Our aim should be all 175 constituencies. You have to go to every household, explain the TDP government's development and welfare activities and get public feedback. Don't discriminate among the people because such all inclusive ways resulted in scoring success in Nandyal and Kakinada elections," he said.

The party recently recorded twin victories in the Nandyal by-polls and Kakinada municipal elections. (ANI)