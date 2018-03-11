TDP to bring out booklet on Centre's injustice to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The TDP, which has pulled out its two ministers from the Modi government, is now gearing up to expose the raw deal meted out by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh since the bifurcation of the state.





The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is bringing out a booklet highlighting what the Centre had promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and what was promised by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Parliament and what the Centre had actually done in the last four years.



The Telugu version of the booklet titled "What Justice Did Centre do to Andhra Pradesh? What Happened to Promises Made in Parliament?" is reportedly ready.

A party source said the book is also being translated into Hindi and English for wide circulation among the political parties across the country.

The 50-page booklet touches upon promises made including Polavaram irrigation project, special category status for the state (promised by then Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha), building of world class capital at Amaravati and various other projects.

It also talks about the failure of the Centre to implement what was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 election campaigns.

The exercise indicates the further widening of the gap between the TDP and the BJP.

On Thursday, the TDP withdrew its two Central Ministers P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Civil Aviation) and Y.S. Chowdary (Minister of State for Science and Technology) from the government, protesting the refusal of the Centre to oblige its demands for grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh along with some other benefits.

BJP Ministers Kamineni Srinivas (Medical and Health) and P. Manikyala Rao (Endowments) also resigned from the Chandrababu Naidu government the same day.