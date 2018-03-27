TDP to hold all-party meeting today

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be holding an all-party party meeting at the state assembly on Tuesday over the non-issuance of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had called for the meeting on Monday.

The Andhra ruling party and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget.

The TDP alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the charges.

On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. (ANI)