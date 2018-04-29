TDP to hold public meeting over Special Category Status tomorrow

[India] Apr 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh ruling party- Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will hold a public meeting on April 30 against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over its failure to grant Special Category Status to the state.

The party has called the "Nammaka Droham-Kutra Rajakeeyalapai Dharma Porata Bahiranga Sabha" (Fight against Betrayal and Collusion Politics -Public Meeting) in order to remind how Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to keep the promises he made four years ago on the same day standing at the Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati.

Prime Minister Modi during 2014 general elections went to offer prayers in Lord Balaji temple, in Tirupati and had promised the people of Andhra Pradesh, to soon grant the state a Special Category Status. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will also address the gathering by showing visuals of Prime Minister Modi making promises to Andhra four years ago from the temple premises. "BJP has colluded with a tainted party, YSR Congress to do injustice to 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. Our fight will continue against them until justice gets delivered and there is no compromise on that," Naidu said. The TDP has been fighting against the Centre for the rights of people of Andhra, demanding it to fulfil assurances made in Rajya Sabha including SCS and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Last month, the party quit the BJP-led NDA alliance over the same. (ANI)