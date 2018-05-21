TDP to launch 'Maha Nadu' conclave next week

[India], May 21 (ANI): The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will launch its annual conclave 'Maha Nadu' in Vijayawada from May 27 to 29 to protest against the Central government's non-assurances of fulfilling key promises such as the special category status.

During the three-day-long event, the TDP will pass more than 30 resolutions, of which the most prominent of them will be about the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government's non-fulfillment of assurances on SCS and other bifurcation promises.

It is pertinent to mention that the TDP led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the special category status (SCS) to the state. Asserting his demand, the TDP had quit the BJP-led NDA alliance in March. The TDP has been fighting against the central government for the rights of people of Andhra Pradesh, demanding it to fulfill assurances made in Rajya Sabha, including SCS and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Its members have been staging protests against the Centre, accusing it of injustice to Andhra Pradesh. On April 20, Naidu sacrificed his birthday celebrations and observed a day-long hunger strike in Vijayawada - Dharma Porata Deeksha to protest over the "injustice" done by the Centre. The SCS is a classification given by the Centre to assist in the development of those states that face geographical and socio-economic disadvantages like hilly terrains, strategic international borders, economic and infrastructural backwardness and non-viable state finances. Resolutions against central government's economic policies will also be passed during the three-day event. It is interesting to note that the TDP was supporting demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) with certain riders. The Maha Nadu Resolutions Committee meeting today met at the office of state Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to discuss on the resolutions to be passed at the conclave. (ANI)