TDP to support YSR Cong's no-confidence motion against BJP in Parliament

New Delhi: The YSR Congress submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, the first such move in the tenure of the National Democratic Alliance government.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party boss N Chandrababu Naidu immediately announced support for the motion and YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have sought the backing of other opposition parties. His tally of nine MPs is well short of the 50 required for the motion to be admitted and even TDP's 16 MPs will not be enough for the purpose.

Letter of YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the house. The TDP today formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its ministers quit the Narendra Modi government protesting for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. Union ministers -- P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary -- had quit on March 8 after a meeting with the prime minister over the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The TDP politburo unanimously took the decision during a tele-conference with party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning. The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party will issue a notice to move the no-trust motion today, it said. The party politburo meeting to decide over quitting the NDA was planned for this evening, but the formality was completed during the daily tele-conference Chandrababu holds with party leaders in the morning. The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the communique said.