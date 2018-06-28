TDP will rule the full term: Nara Lokesh

[India], June 28 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that his party will complete office tenure and clarified that the state government would not go for early elections before January 2019.

"TDP government will rule the full term," said Lokesh, adding, TDP cadres are gearing up for the elections as it is routine in the party to start such exercise a year before the time of elections.

He insisted that even if general elections will be shifted to an earlier date, state assembly elections will not be held beforehand.

Earlier today, Lokesh had said that the people of Andhra Pradesh don't want early elections in the state. However, talks about early elections in the state have been doing rounds for quite some time now. While speaking to ANI after review of his departments by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh elaborated on the status of various development programs under his ministry. Meanwhile, Lokesh also commented on Kadapa steel plant issue, saying, "It is not correct on part of the centre to say that the state didn't submit reports." He also asked the centre on what basis Ahmedabad to Mumbai bullet train is sanctioned, after which reports funds are sanctioned to (Patel) statue. Criticizing the YSR Congress Party and other opposition parties, Lokesh ridiculed, "Why they are accusing state government on the special status and Kadapa steel factory issues? We have to ask the centre. But they are targeting the state government which is not correct."(ANI)