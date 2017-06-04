TDP workers protest against Rahul Gandhi's Guntur visit

[India] June 4 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Sunday protested against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Gandhi is all set to address a public meeting at Guntur today to make an articulate demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

He is likely to promise special status for Andhra Pradesh if the party is voted to power in 2019 Assembly polls.

The people of Telangana had thrown the party by the wayside, voting instead for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which fought for and secured a separate state.

Gandhi is likely to come down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition state for going back on the earlier promise of the special status to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)