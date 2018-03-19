TDP, YSR Congress pitch no-confidence motion against BJP govt in Parliament

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, once the BJP's biggest ally in south, will pitch for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha today.

Naidu, who walked out of the NDA last week, sent a notice after his arch-rival Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress, demanded a trust vote.

Even if the TDP-YSR Congress motion is supported by other opposition parties, it does not endanger the government, which has numbers in the Lok Sabha.

Delhi: TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also joined the protest. #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/y7T8qVrffo — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018 But the move will help the two south parties consolidate their position back home ahead of next year's assembly elections. A trust vote has to be backed by 50 members to be admitted. The TDP has 15 members and the YSR Congress eight. Together, they have 23 members in total, less than half the numbers required. The Left and Congress have already said it would support the motion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the TDP and YSR Congress Party's notices were not taken up last week due to the House not being in order, with members of several parties raising slogans in the Well. However, Monday might not prove very fruitful for the two parties from Andhra Pradesh as the Lok Sabha will meet today amid no signs of a let-up in the deadlock in the House's proceedings. It remains uncertain if order will be restored in the Lok Sabha today with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi protesting over a host of issues.