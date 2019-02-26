TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Ongole ahead of elections

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Clashes broke out between the TDP and YSRCP workers in Ongole town over the later inviting former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy for setting up party office here on Monday.

Workers of both the parties clashed in front of police and two police constables, including a female constable, were injured in the fray.

It all started when two YSRCP party workers, A Hari and A Sitaramaiah from Kammapalem, who recently joined the party wanted to setup a party office for election purpose in the area and invited YSRCP Ongole Parliament Constituency Committee member Balineni Srinivas Reddy.

However, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in the area decided not to let Balineni Srinivas Reddy attend the program. The TDP workers sat down on the road from Kothapatnam bus stand to Kammapalem. After which the YSRCP workers started agitation near two town police station. The police, in order to prevent any untoward incident, tried to stop Balineni Srinivas Reddy from going to the venue. Meanwhile, TDP cadre also reached the police station. The cadre of both the parties clashed with each other. The two groups pelted stones, threw chappals on flex boards of each other. In the fray, YSRCP activist named Sadhik attempted suicide but police foiled his bid and took him into custody. Police had to resort to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy reached Kothapatnam bus stand area. However, the police halted him there itself. Groups of both the parties stood there for more than four hours. At last, the police have detained some workers of TDP and shifted Balineni Srinivas and his aides to nearby Tanguturu town. (ANI)