TDP's Mahanadu conclave concludes today

[India], May 29 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party's annual three-day conclave Mahanadu concluded here on Tuesday.

As many as 35 resolutions were put for discussion in these three days. Eight were passed on day 1, 14 on day 2 and 13 on day 3.

Eight resolutions concerned with Telangana while five with the central government.

On the last day, the TDP conclave discussed on the following resolutions: Andhra Pradesh as knowledge state and education hub, health security for all and new policies in the medical sector.

Development of basic infrastructure, attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh, employment generation, making it the destination for new innovations, skill and sports development for the welfare of youth were also discussed today. Good governance and how modern technology should be used for controlling corruption, and for providing better civic services was also discussed in the conclave. The first Mahanadu after TDP quitting National Democratic Alliance (NDA) focused mainly on alleged non-cooperation by the central government to Andhra Pradesh in post bifurcation scenario. Five resolutions were specifically directed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government. First is central government's negligence in implementing special status and fulfilling assurances given in the AP reorganization act, Second is Centre's economic policies, lacuna in proper implementation, banking sector losing public confidence, failure of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax and layman's life becoming much troublesome. Third is state government's fight (Dharma Poratam) against central government's betrayal and conspiracy politics. Two other resolutions against central government are its oppressive attitude, financial status of states in danger, terms of reference of 15th finance commission, depleting relations between states and the centre and their failure in many fronts in ruling the country. TDP used its annual meeting as a forum to intensify its fight against the central government. The party chief gave a clarion call to the cadre to strive for party's victory in all 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state in 2019 general elections so that TDP can be the deciding factor in choosing the next prime minister. (ANI)