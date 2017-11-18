Teacher arrested for sexually abusing minor in Hyderabad

[India], November 18 (ANI): An art teacher was yesterday arrested here on charges of sexually abusing a minor student.

The victim's father lodged a complaint at the police station as soon as they got to know about it.

The teacher has been identified as Srinivas Rao.

According to SHO, Marredpally police station, "We received a complaint from the victim's father stating his daughter was sexually abused by a person Srinivas Rao, who is an art teacher. His daughter used to attend his painting classes one and half-years-ago."

A case has been registered under POCSO Act and the arrested accused has been sent to the judicial remand for further investigation. (ANI)