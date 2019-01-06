Teacher booked for misbehaving with minor girl student

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): A government school teacher has been booked for misbehaving with a female student when she was sitting alone in a classroom.

According to Circle Inspector of Manghalhat police station in Hyderabad a complaint from a minor girl, who is studying ninth standard in Government high school located in the limits of Manghalhat police station, was received.

The minor girl stated that a teacher by name Sanjeev Rao in the school has misbehaved with her when she was sitting in the classroom alone.

A case has been registered under sections 354 D of IPC, Section 9 F and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "We have sent the minor girl to Bharosa centre to record her statement and for counselling. The search is on to nab the accused teacher. Further probe is underway," the circle Inspector stated. (ANI)