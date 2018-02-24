Teacher in Sambhal arrested for sexually molesting student in school

: A case of sexual molestation of an 11- year old by a primary school teacher in Sambhal has emerged.

The incident took place in Thana Rajpura area of Sambhal district.

It is alleged that the student of class 4 was called by the accused teacher Kailash Chandra, in the pretext of feeding sweets in his office. He then began touching her inappropriately. The little girl started yelling because of which the teacher had to let go of her.

The girl went home and narrated the entire incident to her parents. The family filed a complaint against the accused teacher, who was later arrested by the police. (ANI)