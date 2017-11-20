Teacher shot at in Delhi, succumbs to injuries

[India], Nov. 20 (ANI): A 31-year-old Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school guest teacher was shot at by unknown assailants in Swaroop Nagar area here on Monday.

The police received a call at 4.30 pm about firing near a school, when they reached the spot the teacher, identified as Deepak, was lying near the gate of the school in pool of blood.

He had bullet wound on his body and later succumbed to his injury.

The police have recovered empty cases and live round from the spot.

From the footage recovered from the CCTV installed in the area revealed that the assailant came in a hatchback. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)