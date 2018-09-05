Teachers' Day: PM Modi greets teaching community

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the entire teaching community on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Acknowledging the enlightening role of the teachers in the society, Modi said that they play a vital role in shaping the society and credited them for doing their job with full responsibility.

"If there is one role that shapes society most profoundly, it is that of the teacher's. This is both a great privilege as well as a responsibility and I am happy that our teachers are fulfilling their responsibility with boundless dedication," Modi said.

"As teachers, you inspire as well as inform, educate as well as enlighten. Your influence on the life of a student is tremendous. The values inculcated by teachers stay with the students for life. No wonder the great Dr APJ Abdul Kalam said, 'Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre and future of an individual'," he added. The Prime Minister further urged the teachers to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by endorsing his beliefs and values. "On 2nd October, we mark the start of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. It would be wonderful if the teaching community takes the lead in furthering the thoughts and noble ideals of Bapu in an innovative manner among the students. Here, I would like to appreciate the stupendous role of the teaching community in strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. I am sure you will continue this work in the times to come as well," he said. Modi also appealed to the teachers to devote the coming four years to fulfil the dreams and vision of those who gave their lives for the country's freedom.