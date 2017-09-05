Teachers have responsibility of laying foundation of child's future: Pres Kovind

[India], Sept 5 (ANI): Teachers have an important responsibility of laying the foundation of future of a child, stated President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, when he received 319 recipients of 'National Awards to Meritorious Teachers.

It is the first time that a high tea has been hosted for award winning teachers by the President of India on Teachers' Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is important that children are taught to be good human beings first and also imbibe values of honesty and integrity in them," he further said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President also congratulated the award winning teachers who had received awards earlier today. "Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Pranab Mukherjee became Presidents, but are cherished as teachers," he added, "Even Gandhiji taught English to underprivileged children in Delhi." President Kovind also quoted Dr. Radhakrishnan and said, "When we think we know, we cease to learn". Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development and Dr. Satyapal Singh, Minister of State for Human Resource Development. Students from National Bal Bhavan also presented a cultural performance. (ANI)