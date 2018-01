[India], Jan. 13 (ANI): Demanding equal pay for equal work, contractual male and female teachers in Madhya Pradesh shaved their heads here on Saturday as a mark of protest.

Additionally, the teachers have also been demanding a proper transfer policy.

They also accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of making them permanent.

The protest was part of their 'Adhyapak Adhikar Yatra', which started from Okareswar on January 5. (ANI)