Teachers' recruitment scam: Delhi HC reserves order on plea filed by Ajay Chautala

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order regarding the plea filed by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Ajay Chautala, who had sought a two months' parole in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam case.

The order has been reserved till May 2 in regards to the same case.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, his MLA son Ajay, and three other officials were sentenced to ten years in prison in 2013 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on charges of illegally recruiting teachers in the state by using forged documents.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeals of Chautala and his father O P Chautala challenging the high court verdict upholding their conviction. The scam was widely known as the JBT scam since it involved the recruitment of junior basic teachers. Chautala is pursuing a diploma in counselling and behaviour modification under distance education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar. (ANI)