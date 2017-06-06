Team India's collective effort will ensure cleaner future: Piyush Goyal

[India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goel on Tuesday said the collective effort of team India will ensure a cleaner, brighter and better future for all Indians.

"More and more people are becoming the part of this Swacch Bharat mission. We all are working as a team and collective effort of team India will ensure a cleaner, brighter and better future for all Indians," Goel told ANI.

He further said that Swacch Bharat is a movement of the people of India to make the country clean not only from garbage but also from corruption and black money.

"Swacch Bharat will transform India because when we have a clean environment it will be healthy to work," he added. The Swacch Bharat programme was launched on Gandhi Jayanti Day in 2014 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call on the Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort to make India clean by 2019 which will coincide with 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Over the two years, the mission has gathered momentum and it has become a mass movement. (ANI)