Team of Special cell seizes 1300 cartridges

[India], November 18 (ANI): Team of Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two people with over 1300 cartridges on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha Sandeep has confirmed the news of the arrest.

Providing further details, he said, "The first accused is Mahipal from Wazirabad. We have recovered 360 cartridges from him. 200 out of those were 315-bore cartridges and the rest 160 were 32-bore cartridges".

On tracing the steps backwards from Mahipal, Special Cell found that he was sourcing these cartridges from Sandeep Yadav in Aligarh.

"Sandeep's older brother Sanjeev has a gun shop named Yadav Gun House, which is licensed. However Sandeep was misusing this license to sell cartridges illegally to criminals in Delhi-NCR", the DCP added. The Special Cell seized a total of 950 cartridges, out of which 750 were 315-bore and 200 were 32-bore cartridges, from Sandeep. "We caught the courier that was carrying these cartridges from Sandeep to Mahiwal", the DCP added. Shedding light on the magnitude of the seize, the DCP said, "In a span of 10 days, 2000 cartridges have been supplied so the numbers could be higher because this has been going on for a year". The DCP promised further action on the issue and concluded, "We will officially seize their documents and investigate further". (ANI)