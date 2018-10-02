Tear gas, water Cannons used as farmers protest turns violent

Farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' stopped at Delhi-UP border pic.twitter.com/U8UfVkRRnb

#WATCH Visuals from UP-Delhi border where farmers have been stopped during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'. Police use water cannons to disperse protesters after protesters broke the barricades pic.twitter.com/9KUwKgvrwW — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

The police action led to several injuries while one of the protestors lost consciousness, said an agitating farmer. They also claimed that the policemen baton-charged to disperse the protestors.

The farmers, who were marching to Delhi from Haridwar under the banner of Kisan Kranti Yatra demanding complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff among other, were stopped by police at the border near Ghaziabad.

The protesters started their 10-day march from Haridwar lead by the Bharatiya Kisan Union and on Tuesday they reached the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border.

In view of the protest, heavy security forces were deployed at the border area and section 144 was also imposed in the several areas of the national capital.