Tech Mahindra signs Rs 300 crore defence contract

[India], May 21 (ANI): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, on Tuesday, announced its biggest defence order worth Rs 300 crores to enable digital transformation for the Indian Navy.

As part of the 'Armed Forces Secure Access Card' (AFSAC) Project, Tech Mahindra will implement RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) based Access Control System across all naval bases and ships.

The new AFSAC Card will replace the existing paper-based identity card for all Navy personnel including dependents and ex-servicemen.

Using the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) level 5 processes, Tech Mahindra will develop a secure application to manage the access control devices, network devices and the AFSAC Card through a Data Centre. Scheduled to be implemented over the next two years, the project will ensure smooth issuance, handling, administration, management and life-cycle support of AFSAC Cards on turnkey basis. Sujit Baksi, President, India Business and Corporate Affairs, Tech Mahindra, said, "It is an incredible feat for us to work with the Indian Navy on this project to enhance our national defence security systems. "Tech Mahindra has shown renewed focus in the India market with key wins in the recent past like - Coal India, India Ports Association, Kanpur Smart City, to name a few. This order further cements our role as one of the leading system integrators globally. With our proven expertise in tech enablement and digital transformation, we look forward to collaborating with the Indian Navy in ramping up the national security infrastructure," he said. Commodore Atul Kumar, Project Director, Indian Navy said the Navy looks forward to collaborating with Tech Mahindra on the "path-breaking endeavour." "The security of Indian Naval establishments against unauthorized access, is a thrust area and the AFSAC Project will be an important step towards achieving this aim; with a combination of cutting-edge technology and professional execution. We look forward to collaborating with Tech Mahindra in this path-breaking endeavour," Kumar said. (ANI)