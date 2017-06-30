Techie held for creating fake Twitter handle of Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, June 30 (IANS) A software engineer of an IT firm was arrested here for allegedly creating a fake Twitter handle of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said police on Friday.

The accused, Madhusudan, 30, has been arrested for creating a fake twitter account of Siddaramaiah and tweeting content on behalf of the Chief Minister's office, said the Cyber Crime Police in a statement here.

A complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in the city against the accused on a complaint by the Chief Minister's media advisor that a fake Twitter account was created in the name of Siddaramaiah and tweets were posted on his behalf.

The accused hails from Mandya, about 100 km from Bengaluru. "Madhusudan admitted to creating the Twitter account in the Chief Minister's name and tweeting on his behalf. He also removed some posts from the handle to cover up the tracks," added the statement. --IANS fb/pgh/bg