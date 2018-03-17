Technical glitches force Indian Navy chopper to make precautionary landing

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): An Indian Navy helicopter, during a routine sortie on Saturday, had to make a precautionary landing near Alleyppey after experiencing technical problems.

The helicopter, Indian Navy 'Chetak 413', manufactured by now defunct French aerospace manufacture Aerospatiale, had flown from Kochin and after close to two hours of flying, it experienced low engine oil pressure with the guage indicating zero.

Consequently, the crew had to take precautionary measures and carry out an emergency landing.

The aircraft and all members of the crew were reported to be safe. (ANI)