Technical snag hit Delhi Metro's Violet Line, services resume

[India], May 25 (ANI): Normal services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were briefly affected due to a technical snag between Mandi House and Kashmere Gate stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that trains were running at a restricted speed between the affected section.

Train services were terminated at Mandi House temporarily for urgent maintenance work, DMRC said.

However, the mass transit agency later said that operations were back to normal.

This is the second time in the day that operations were hit on the Violet Line.

Earlier in the day, services were hit from Lal Quila to Kashmere Gate due to the slow movement of trains. However, operations resumed after some time. The 46.6 km Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate ISBT in north Delhi with Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabgarh, a town near Faridabad in Haryana. On May 21, services on Yellow Line were disrupted due to an overhead electric cable fault between Chattarpur and Sultanpur metro stations, affecting thousands of passengers. Officials sprung into action to rectify the technical issue. Services resumed after a few hours. (ANI)