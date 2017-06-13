Technical snag in Delhi metro blue line leaves thousands stranded

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 13, 2017 20:49 hrs

[India], June 13 (ANI): The passengers of the Delhi blue line metro service today faced a technical snag as the line that connects Noida and Vaishali to Dwarka ran at a snail's pace around 5 p.m.

There seem to be a technical problem which caused chaos at the metro stations.

Officials say that the problem started when an overhead electrical (OHE) wire snapped at 4.55 p. m between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank metro stations after a bird hit.

Busy stations like Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House were packed with people trying to board metro.

Several commuters started leaving to try other modes of transports. (ANI)



