Technical snag in Delhi metro blue line leaves thousands stranded

[India], June 13 (ANI): The passengers of the Delhi blue line metro service today faced a technical snag as the line that connects Noida and Vaishali to Dwarka ran at a snail's pace around 5 p.m.

There seem to be a technical problem which caused chaos at the metro stations.

Officials say that the problem started when an overhead electrical (OHE) wire snapped at 4.55 p. m between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank metro stations after a bird hit.

Busy stations like Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House were packed with people trying to board metro.

Several commuters started leaving to try other modes of transports. (ANI)