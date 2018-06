[India], June 25 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four people inside Baba Raghav Das Medical (BRD) College in Gorakhpur.

According to the police, the victim was a class 9th student and was looking for a job opportunity due to financial crisis.

"An FIR has been registered against all the accused and a search operation has been launched by the police to nab the culprits," SSP Gorakhpur Salabh Mathur told ANI.

The police has started search for the four accused. (ANI)