Teen gang-raped in Gurugram

Gurugram: In yet another horrific incident of crime against women, a 19-year- old girl filed a complaint on Tuesday night, stating she was allegedly gang-raped by an auto rickshaw driver and four other men near Gurugram's Sohna road.

The incident took place on May 1, when the victim was waiting for a bus to Aligarh at Sohna bus stand. The accused auto driver approached and convinced her that she will get the bus from Gurgaon, hence the girl obliged.

On the way, the driver picked four of his friends, who jumped in the vehicle and forcefully made her consume a drink, mixed with sedatives.

The five men then allegedly sexually assaulted her and left her mid-way. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.