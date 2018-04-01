Teenage couple commits suicide in UP

[India], Apr 1 (ANI): A teenage couple in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district allegedly committed suicide after their families refused to accept their relationship.

The bodies of Deepu and Kranti, both 18-year-old were found hanging from a tree in Rihua village of the district on Saturday.

According to the Police, the couple was in love and allegedly committed suicide after the girl's marriage was fixed with someone else.

"We were informed that both loved each other. The girl married was scheduled to be held on April 17 and that is why they took this drastic step. The matter will be clear after the postmortem report," Yadav said.

The police has sent the bodies for postmortem and are further investigating the matter. (ANI)