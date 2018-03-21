Teenage girl commits suicide, family blames school

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): A 15-year-old student allegedly committed suicide here in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Tuesday, .

The teenage girl had reportedly failed in her Class 9 examinations, and according to her father, she had also accused her teachers of sexually harassing her a while ago.

The student of Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase-I reportedly hanged herself on Tuesday evening when she was alone at her home.

The father of the victim has blamed school for her daughter's suicide.

"She told me her SST teachers touched her inappropriately. I said since I am also a teacher I can say they cannot do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I am scared of them, no matter how well I write they will fail me. Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her," he said. The father of the victim also alleged that earlier one of the teachers of Alchon school fractured his son's hand after which he had put the child in another school. Noida Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and an investigation has been launched into the incident. (ANI)