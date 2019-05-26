Teenager injured in cross LoC fire in J-K

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, May 26, 2019 19:54 hrs

[India], May 26 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy sustained injuries after he was hit by a bullet in cross LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri on Sunday, police said.

The injured teenager was identified as Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Pokharni in Nowshera.

According to an official, firing began at 12 am in the area.

The injured was immediately rushed to Nowshera Hospital after being treated at a local army camp.

"The injured was provided medical aid in a local army camp. Later, he was shifted to civil hospital Nowshera for treatment and then referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment," an official said. (ANI)



