Teenager strangled by father, hung from ceiling fan in Bengal

Kolkata: A teenage boy was strangled by his father and later hung from a ceiling fan in West Bengal's Burdwan district after an altercation over the latter's drinking habit, police said on Sunday.

"Sujan Majhi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house in Katwa on Sunday morning. His grandmother said he was killed by his father and hung from the ceiling to make it look like a suicide," an officer from Katwa police station said.

Police said accused Shamyal Majhi was arrested and there were complaints of domestic violence and torture against him in the past.

The body has been sent for autopsy.