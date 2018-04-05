Teesta gets interim protection from arrest in FCRA case

[India] April 5 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Thursday gave Teesta Setalvad interim protection from arrest in a case of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations case.

Her husband Javed Anand, who is also accused in the same case, has also been given protection from arrest.

Teesta has to appear before police in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Though Justice Revati Mohite Dere has not decided her Transit Anticipatory bail application and has referred it to a larger bench, the interim protection from arrest is given till May 2, 2018, and is extendable if a larger bench is not constituted till then. (ANI)