Tej Bahadur Yadav moves Supreme Court against rejection of his nomination

[India], May 6 (ANI): Former BSF constable and Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday filed a writ petition in Supreme Court (SC) on Monday against the rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav's candidature was rejected on Wednesday after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

The Returning Officer (RO) Surendra Singh on Tuesday issued a notice to Yadav asking him to submit the certificate.

"You have not submitted the certificate to the effect that whether or not you were dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty with your nomination papers. You are directed through this notice to submit the aforementioned certificate till 11 am on May 1, 2019," the notice reads. Yadav, however, had alleged foul play and said he would knock the doors of the Supreme Court. "My nomination was rejected in an autocratic manner. How many times they have given me notice? It was not told about anything at the right time," he said. SP fielded Yadav as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29. Prior to that, he was in the fray as an independent candidate. In January 2017, he had posted four videos on social media which showed him complaining about unpalatable food at his camp along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. Varanasi seat was won by Prime Minister Modi in the last Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes. The election in Varanasi is slated to take place in the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)