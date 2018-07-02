Tej Pratap accuses BJP, RSS of hacking FB account, rubbishes reports of rift in family

[India] July 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has quashed reports of leaving politics due to family pressure and said the recent post on his "hacked" Facebook page was a conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Ahead of his 'Tea with Tej' campaign in his constituency, Mahua in Bihar's Vaishali district, a recent post from Tej Pratap's Facebook page stated that RJD leader Om Prakash Yadav and Member of Legislative Council Subodh Kumar Rai are trying to tarnish his image and though he wants to take actions against them, his mother Rabri Devi is not allowing him to do so.

"Why would I write such post? My Facebook account has been hacked. It is a conspiracy of the BJP and RSS to malign my image in the party. There is no dispute in my family. We stand united. We will make sure that BJP is defeated in Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Tej Pratap told ANI. "I will take action against this (Facebook post). My brother Tejashwi Yadav called me to inform that my account has been hacked," he added. Asked about his campaign, which was quite similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha', Tej Pratap said: "How would PM Modi get Chai (tea) for 'Chai Pe Charcha' when we will not give him milk? He is jealous of my family and my success." The Facebook post stated that Tej Pratap is not allowed to take any action against Om Prakash Yadav and Subodh Rai. "I told the party workers that I informed all this to my parents on many occasions, but my mother does not listen to me and scolds me due to which I feel under pressure. Is it possible to do politics under pressure? I can crush these insects with my feet however, my family stops me. If this continues to go on then I will stop doing politics. They can continue to tarnish my image and can win elections," the post read. (ANI)