Tej Pratap acused of illegal land grabbing in Bihar

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Partap Yadav is again surrounded in controversy for illegally capturing government's land for building a temple.

Tej Partap has been accused of building a temple on the encroached land without taking any prior permission from the concerned authority.

Now, taking cognizance of the matter Bihar Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Maheshwar Hazari has decided to take legal action against Tej Partap in this matter.

Surprisingly, the land, illegally grabbed by the Yadav scion, is located near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's house. Tej Partap was earlier accused by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) of acquiring the petrol pump at Patna's busy Anisabad bypass road by furnishing wrong information. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had alleged that the petrol pump was fraudulently allotted to Tej Pratap during the UPA-II regime. (ANI)