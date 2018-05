Tej Pratap-Aishwarya's mehendi ceremony held in Patna

[India] May 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav's mehendi ceremony was held on May 9.

He will be tying the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD party legislator Chandrika Rai, on May 12.

On April 18, Tej Pratap got engaged to Aishwarya at a posh hotel in Patna.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejaswi Yadav was seen sitting beside his elder brother during the ceremony.

Moreover, Lalu Prasad, who is serving jail sentence after being convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, was granted a five-day parole on May 9 in order to let him attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding. (ANI)