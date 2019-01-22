Tej Pratap invites Shatrughan Sinha to join RJD

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has invited Shatrughan Sinha to join the RJD, saying that he remains in touch with the BJP leader.

"I talk to Shatrughan Sinha from time to time. I have also been to his place in Mumbai. I am still inviting him (to join RJD). He can join us at our Janta Darbar," Tej Pratap told reporters on being asked if Sinha would leave the BJP to join RJD.

His statement came after Sinha criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing dais with opposition leaders at an anti-BJP rally organised by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Saturday.

"If speaking truth amounts to rebellion then, of course, I am a rebel," Sinha had said. "I am in BJP but before that, I am with the people of the country. Party is bigger than individual and nation is bigger than the party," he added. (ANI)