Tej Pratap, Rudra, Comming, Bihar, Bhojpuri

[India], June 27: Former Bihar Health Minister and elder son of Rashtriya Janta Dal chief Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to debut in the Bollywood industry with upcoming movie ' Rudra- The Avatar'.

He posted the teaser poster on Twitter that read, 'Comming soon'.

In no time, Tej Pratap received mixed reaction on the micro-blogging site from people nation-wide, especially Bihar.

Some of them even pointed out the wrong spelling in his poster which read 'comming', instead of 'coming'.

Earlier the RJD leader was seen in a Bhojpuri movie ' Apaharan Udyog' in 2016, where he played the role of Bihar Chief Minister.(ANI)