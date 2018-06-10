Tej Pratap rules out difference with Tejashwi

[India], June 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday refuted a rift between him and his brother Tejashwi.

"There are no differences with my brother Tejashwi, we are very close," Tej Pratap said.

Earlier, some reports emerged that Tej Pratap accused his younger brother of trying to sideline him in the party.

Tej Pratap had reportedly also said that there are certain anti-social elements in the party who are trying to ruin the party.(ANI)